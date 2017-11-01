Resident supports Rob Dean for Board of Finance

To the Editor:

Rob Dean has helped shape the current town of Redding’s rural character through his prior years of work on the Planning Commission. He is the only Board of Finance candidate that has articulated specific positions about the strategic financial challenges that face the town. Reading his Facebook posts (Rob Dean for Redding 2017) explains these challenges and what needs to be done to assure the town’s future financial health. Rob has earned our vote this November.

Peter A. Bonfanti

Umpawaug Road