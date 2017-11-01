The Redding Pilot

Resident encourages voters to choose Democrats

By Redding Pilot on November 1, 2017 in Community, Letters, letters to the editors, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

The privilege we enjoy as citizens to choose our leaders and decision  makers is an inalienable right of our democracy.  If we fail to go to the polls on Election Day to express how and by whom we wish to be governed, we have given up our individual power to help determine our public fate.  

On Nov. 7, we are choosing local candidates for the Boards of Finance, Education and Region 9.  While we may be affected by decisions made at the state and federal level, the decisions on sound fiscal strategies for our town and the excellence of our schools profoundly affect the quality of our daily lives.

As a Democrat who believes that the slate of local Democratic candidates offers the best choice for preserving and strengthening the Redding community I love, I urge all Democrats to go to the polls on Nov. 7 and vote for these Democratic candidates.   

As a citizen who cherishes her right to vote, I ask everyone to join me in exercising a privilege that is the envy of the world.

 

Jane M. Ross

100 Pine Tree Toad

 

