Miller should be elected to the Board of Finance

To the Editor:

On Nov. 7, we have a chance to bring new ideas and a new tone to Redding’s Board of Finance. Ed Miller has a strong financial background, having been a financial comptroller at Goldman Sachs and later developing multimillion-dollar budgets as chief compliance officer for a Fortune 500 company. He supports having a long-term financial plan to ensure we preserve what makes Redding special, exploring alternative sources of revenue beyond property taxes and listening to residents’ ideas and concerns.

Let’s maintain Redding’s excellence. Vote for Ed Miller for the finance board.

Katharine Dusenbury