Richardson will do a good job on the Board of Finance

To the Editor:

Financial expertise, strength of character and commitment to the town, are all found in Laurie Richardson, candidate for the Board of Finance.

Her education, training and life experience are a perfect fit to allow her to examine and weigh different issues with an eye to balancing the short-term and long-term effect on the town.

Her ability to work, combining the wants and needs of the public into well-crafted, prudent courses of action, is good for Redding — both now and in the future.

Grace J. Whitelock