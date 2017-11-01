The Redding Pilot

Richardson will do a good job on the Board of Finance

By Redding Pilot on November 1, 2017 in Community, letters to the editors, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Financial expertise, strength of character and commitment to the town, are all found in Laurie Richardson, candidate for the Board of Finance.

Her education, training and life experience are a perfect fit to allow her to examine and weigh different issues with an eye to balancing the short-term and long-term effect on the town.

Her ability to work, combining the wants and needs of the public into well-crafted, prudent courses of action, is good for Redding — both now and in the future.

Grace J. Whitelock

Huckleberry Road

 

