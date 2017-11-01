Joel Barlow High’s Kiara Robichaud goes up for the kill while Pomperaug’s Karli Opaika and Emily Ostar try to block during a South-West Conference girls volleyball semifinal match on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Barlow won 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-22) to advance to the title match for the seventh straight time and attempt to win its sixth straight championship when it faces Newtown on Friday at 7 p.m. at Pomperaug.