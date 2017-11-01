Both the Easton-Redding Falcons 16-and-under senior Babe Ruth baseball team and Danbury 3 had their offenses going, but the former eventually prevailed 19-10 on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Danbury 3 got things moving in the top of the first inning with one run before the Falcons tallied five in the bottom of the inning. After tacking on one more in the second, they scored four more in the third to lead 10-1.

After Danbury cut the lead to 13-10 in the top of the sixth the Falcons answered with six runs in the bottom of the frame with Jake Fones, Max Monson, Ian Asanovic, Sam Capetanakis, Luigi Catterino, and John McCleary all driving in runs in the inning.

Capetanakis got the start for the Falcons on the mound. He lasted five innings, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out 10.

The Falcons racked up 11 hits in the game, led by Catterino, McCleary and Simon Castonguay, each of whom had multiple hits for the Easton-Redding Senior Falcons. Catterino also went three for four at the plate to lead the Falcons in hits. Asanovic had four stolen bases.

Helped by a big sixth inning, the Falcons pulled out of New Milford 2’s reach to end the season with a 14-7 win on Sunday, Oct. 29.

New Milford 2 opened up a 4-2 lead in the second inning on a two-run single but the Falcons countered with two of their own in the next frame to tie it at 4-4. The game was tied at 5-5 with the Falcons batting in the top of the fifth when Fones doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.

The Falcons tallied seven runs in the sixth inning. The big bats were led by Catterino, McCleary, Castonguay, and Fones, all knocking in runs in the inning.

Castonguay led the Falcons by driving in four runs, including runs on a single in the third and a double in the sixth. He went three for four at the plate.

Jonas Hawk was on the mound for the Falcons. He went three innings, allowing five runs on two hits and striking out three.

The Falcons totaled 13 hits in the game. Castonguay, Fones, Asanovic, and Capetanakis each had multiple hits.