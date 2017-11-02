Simply matching its opponent in a couple of areas would be enough for the Joel Barlow High boys soccer team in the South-West Conference quarterfinals.

The Falcons had a slim, one-goal lead after one half against Weston on Saturday, Oct. 28. Once they stepped up their play, they dominated in a 5-0 shutout at home.

“Eventually, with the matching of the pressure and the size of the field, they wore down and the floodgates opened,” said Barlow head coach Paul Winstanley, whose team is seeded first in the playoffs. “It wasn’t our ‘A’ game by far but we were still able with effort to put ourselves in a position to dominate.”

The Trojans did frustrate their opponent for nearly the entire first half. Having the better of play, they consistently beat their opponent to 50/50 balls.

“They were working harder,” said Winstanley. “They were outrunning us.”

While Weston did not have many shots in the first half, it still kept Barlow off the board, with keeper Matt Egan making a number of saves, including on a point-blank shot by Grayson DiMiceli with 14:50 left.

With less than a minute to go in the first half, the Falcons finally broke through. On a restart, Grant LaGaipa sent a shot into the box that Anthony Paolini flicked to DiMiceli, who sent it past Egan to put the Falcons ahead for good.

After the second half got underway, the Falcons picked up the pressure. A shot by Jack Warren sailed over the crossbar in the 49th minute, but Barlow would not miss on its next chance two minutes later. The Paolini-DiMiceli combination connected again when the former played the ball to the latter, whose initial shot was saved by Egan, but the Barlow senior took the rebound and made it 2-0.

DiMiceli completed his hat trick with 22:51 left by taking a cross from Pablo Correa-Ramirez. That was plenty of time for the Falcons to find the net again.

Paolini scored on a long shot after a restart with 6:45 to go. A takedown by Weston in the box resulted in a penalty kick, which Correa-Ramirez sent past Egan to finalize the score.

“All I’m asking for in the second half is you match or exceed their work rate and effort and the rest will take care of itself,” said Winstanley. “I’m pleased that the boys at least listened.”

Should the Falcons defeat Bethel in the semifinals they will play in the championship on Friday at 7 p.m. against an opponent and at a location to be determined.