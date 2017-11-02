A slight miscalculation of time had no effect on the Joel Barlow High football team’s chances in its game against Brookfield.
Up by three points, the Falcons had the ball on their opponent’s four-yard line with 1:44 left on Friday, Oct. 27. Opting to simply run out the clock, they ended up having to run the ball on third down before sealing the 24-21 win at home.
“We were about five seconds off,” said Barlow head coach Rob Tynan. “That’s my mistake. There was a little excitement at the end.”
This was not the only exciting part of the night for the Falcons, who took the lead later in the first quarter when Calvin Peterson found the end zone from four yards out with 1:58 left. The extra point kick was good and the hosts led 7-0.
Brookfield wasted little time in answering. Starting on their own 33 following the kickoff, the Bobcats stayed mainly on the ground before advancing into Falcon territory before quarterback Liam Carroll hit Zach Ballard with a 22-yard touchdown pass. With the extra point it was 7-7 with 10:12 left in the first half.
Barlow punted on its next series and the Bobcats started on their own 43. Carroll broke a couple of tackles on first down to reach the Barlow 27 and he later scored on a 15-yard run up the middle with 5:29 left in the half.
“Our biggest problem tonight is too many times we hit them for losses and they turned them actually into big gains,” said Tynan. “They probably had 100 yards that should’ve been tackles for losses and they broke off and got away with it. We have to get better than that.”
The Falcons still had some time to put a few more points on the board. Starting on their own 39, they managed four first downs to reach the 17. Faced with fourth down, they opted for a field goal and Mike Puglio’s 34-yard kick was good, cutting the lead to 14-10 just before the half ended.
Barlow struck quickly at the start of the second half. Alex Stillman returned the kickoff to the Brookfield 20. On first down Peterson scored and with the extra point Barlow was back on top 17-14.
The Bobcats threatened when Nick Henderson caught a pass from Carroll and broke a tackle to reach the 15. The drive ended when Charlie Wilson picked off a pass in the end zone. Although the Falcons eventually had to punt, they got the ball back on downs when a Brookfield drive stalled on the Barlow 33.
Quarterback Trevor Furrer rushed eight times on the next series, which ended with his three-yard touchdown run. The Bobcats answered on their next turn when Carroll found Ballard wide open for a 31-yard touchdown pass and it was a three-point game with 7:29 left.
Barlow recovered the onside kick on its own 45. Despite having to punt, it pinned down the Bobcats on their own eight. A sack by Henry Eubanks brought on fourth down.
Opting to go for it, they were hit with a holding penalty, which Barlow declined, giving it the ball on the four, all but sealing the win.
“Offensively, we executed tonight,” said Tynan. “Defensively we made plays when we had to.
Our D line came up big at the end.”
The Falcons visit New Fairfield on Friday at 7 p.m.