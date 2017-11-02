Between a solid representation and a few high finishes in particular the Joel Barlow High girls swimming and diving team moved up a couple of places at the South-West Conference championships.

The Falcons had 13 swimmers and one diver qualify. Together, they amassed 231.5 points, good for sixth in the 11-team field on Saturday, Oct. 28, in the Masuk High pool.

Defending champ Weston won its third straight title, this time with 590. Pomperaug was runner-up again with 404 and Newtown was third with 323.5.

The Falcons qualified for and scored points in most of the events, including in the 200-yard medley relay at the start of the meet. Beating their seed time by nearly five seconds, Julia Cheung, Zoe Wegener, Deirdre Grob and Sarah Witherbee combined for a 2:04.46, good for eighth.

Their first medal came in the 200 free. Senior Monica Koubeck broke the two-minute mark to finish in 1:59.19, second only to Pomperaug’s Hallee Perrin by 0.03 second, and took the silver. Becca Lee was sixth in 2:06.45.

It was too close to call for seventh in the 50 free. Dana O’Dean and Masuk’s Kaley Youngcourt tied, each touching the wall in 26.21. Grob was ninth 0.28 second later. Witherbee just missed scoring, taking 19th in 28.38.

The Falcons also earned points at the diving finals three days earlier. Alana Foodman scored a 373.20, good for fourth.

Sophia Taylor earned Barlow’s points in the 100 butterfly, taking 14th in 1:07.83. O’Dean was 15th in the 100 free in just under the minute mark in 59.99.

Koubeck won two individual medals, the second in the 500 free. Her 5:14.10 was not only an improvement of more than 14 seconds, it was good enough for the gold. Lee also scored, taking fourth in 5:32.20 to cut her time by more than 17 seconds.

For the 200 free relay, the Falcons had Grob, Witherbee, Lee and Koubeck combine for a 1:47.39, good for third and the bronze medal. Back-to-back times came in the 100 backstroke, as Cheung was 11th in 1:07.32 and Grob followed 0.08 second later, each improving her seed time.

Barlow’s final points came in the 400 free relay. Taylor, Cheung, Lee and Koubeck finished in 4:05.54 for sixth.

The Falcons will next take part in the state Class M meet on Nov. 11 at Southern Connecticut State University.