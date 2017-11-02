Help restock Redding food pantry

The offices of the Redding town clerk and registrars of voters are working together to restock the Redding Food Pantry. This is the time of year when food pantry supplies are low and it is hoping to fill the shelves once again. Those who are coming to Town Hall to register to vote or apply for an absentee ballot, as well as those who are going to the Community Center to vote on Election Day, are asked to consider bringing an item from the list below to donate. Boxes for donations are available at Town Hall and at the Redding Community Center.
Food pantry needs:
- Ground coffee
- Tea
- Cooking oil (canola, vegetable, olive)
- Pasta
- Pasta sauce
- Rice
- Fruit cups
- Beets, applesauce
- Canned or boxed soup
- Boxed milk
- Diapers (baby and adult)
- Dish soap (Dawn, etc.)
- Laundry detergent
- Household cleaners
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Shampoo
- Deodorant
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Snacks (individual for student lunches such as potato chips, Goldfish, etc.)
- Gift cards such stores as Caraluzzi’s, Costco, BJ’s
There is a large freezer at the Redding Community Center and donations of frozen fruit and vegetables are also welcome.