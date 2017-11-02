Help restock Redding food pantry

The offices of the Redding town clerk and registrars of voters are working together to restock the Redding Food Pantry. This is the time of year when food pantry supplies are low and it is hoping to fill the shelves once again. Those who are coming to Town Hall to register to vote or apply for an absentee ballot, as well as those who are going to the Community Center to vote on Election Day, are asked to consider bringing an item from the list below to donate. Boxes for donations are available at Town Hall and at the Redding Community Center.

Food pantry needs:

Ground coffee

Tea

Cooking oil (canola, vegetable, olive)

Pasta

Pasta sauce

Rice

Fruit cups

Beets, applesauce

Canned or boxed soup

Boxed milk

Diapers (baby and adult)

Dish soap (Dawn, etc.)

Laundry detergent

Household cleaners

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Shampoo

Deodorant

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Snacks (individual for student lunches such as potato chips, Goldfish, etc.)

Gift cards such stores as Caraluzzi’s, Costco, BJ’s

There is a large freezer at the Redding Community Center and donations of frozen fruit and vegetables are also welcome.