Morton, Astros win World Series

Not just once but twice did Charlie Morton come through in the clutch for the Houston Astros in the 2017 post-season.

On the first occasion the 2002 Joel Barlow High graduate pitched five shutout innings in the seventh game of the American League Championship Series to help his team beat the New York Yankees and win the pennant. The second was even bigger.

Taking the mound in relief this time, Morton went the last four innings Game 7 of the World Series. He allowed only one run and got the win as the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 on Wednesday, Nov. 1, to capture their first championship in the franchise’s 56-year history.

“It hasn’t really sunk in,” said the 33-year-old right hander in a post-game interview.

It was also only the second relief appearance of Morton’s career since he made his major league debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2008 after entering the team’s farm system in the 2002 Major League Baseball Draft.

He was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2009 and played one injury-shortened season with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2016 before signing with the Astros in November of that year.

During the 2017 regular season, Morton went 14-7 with 3.62 earned run average.

Morton entered Wednesday’s game in the sixth inning but faced a bit of trouble at first. With Houston leading 5-0, he gave up a leadoff single to Joc Pederson and then walked Logan Forsythe.

With one out, he gave up an RBI single to Andre Ethier that cut the lead to 5-1.

“I thought early on I felt I was kind of hepped up,” he said. “I was kind of overthrowing a little bit but I settled down a little bit and started making some pitches.”

Morton then struck out Chris Taylor and got Corey Seager to ground out to end the threat. He retired the side in order in the seventh and eighth innings before he again got Seager to ground out for the final out in the ninth to start his team’s celebration.

“I’m so thankful,” said Morton. “I’m so thankful for the Astros organization for giving me a chance and believing in me, for my teammates and for the city of Houston. It’s just unbelievable.”