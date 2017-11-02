Resident supports Heather Whaley for Board of Education

The Redding Pilot

November 2, 2017

To the Editor:
On Nov. 8,  I hope you will join me in voting for Heather Whaley for the Board of Education. As the mother of one middle school child and one high schooler, she is tuned into the educational environment in Redding and is keenly aware of the challenges that face the BOE.
She will support responsible budgeting while exploring innovative methods to continue to  keep our schools excellent. Heather will work to make sure that every child in Redding gets the best education for their needs. As Heather herself has said,  “I like to think that we may have the next Elon Musk among the students at RES, but we likewise might have the next Lin-Manuel Miranda, and we have to provide for both.”
Annet Bonfanti
Umpawaug Road

