Redding’s municipal election: Board of Finance, six-year term

The Board of Finance oversees the financial operation of the government of Redding. It recommends the budget to the Town Meeting, sets the mill rate for property taxation, approves all appropriations, arranges for the annual audit, and publishes the Town Report.

Members of the Board of Finance are elected town officials. Vacancies are filled by a majority vote of the members of the board.

Candidates’ biographies are presented as submitted.

Jamie Barickman Democrat, 6A on ballot

Experience and ideas matter.

I am asking for your vote on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and the opportunity to serve Redding on the Board of Finance.

I am intimate with town government and the main drivers of town spending (I served 12 years on the Redding school board). I know the questions to ask and the tradeoffs that impact spending effectiveness.

I also know that Redding is largely funded by our residential property taxes — so we must be prudent in our spending and find new sources of revenue other than residential property taxes.

Nearly 90% of Redding is classified as water supply watershed land. That restricts the development that Redding can pursue. We need to work with Aquarion/Eversource, Redding’s largest landowner, to find solutions to our residential property tax dilemma. That’s the type of thinking that I will bring to the BOF.

I have a proven history of strategic thinking and finding solutions to challenging questions. I analyze problems and make balanced judgments. I firmly believe in long-term planning.

I have strong, practical financial management experience. I have been a corporate officer for public and private companies and I’m responsible for meeting financial goals, overseeing audit reviews and SEC filings. I know what it means to make payroll, search for new revenues, and manage spending and cash reserves.

I advocate for transparency and collaboration. Healthy tension, respectful dialogue, and openness to alternative solutions is how we should behave as elected officials of the town of Redding. That is who I am.

Biography

Barickman and his family have lived in Redding for more than 20 years. He is active in the community and served on the Redding Board of Education for 12 years. He has spent 20-plus years as a management consultant and corporate executive and is currently chief executive officer of Infirst Healthcare Inc.

Robert Dean Democrat, 7A on ballot

In 30 years in Redding, my wife, Mary, and I have raised our family and I have served the town as the key voice on the Planning Commission, as well as in many other capacities. I am inspired by those who tirelessly molded Redding into a unique and beautiful place, but we must now carry that Clean and Green legacy into the 21st Century. The current Board of Finance has done a good job in sustaining the basic fiscal metrics but has lost sight of the future at a time when that future needs to be clearly in view.

Redding’s fiscal future includes key challenges demanding focused management, exceeding what the Board of Finance has been recently able to offer. These include rapid up-and-down cycles in school enrollment, a 10-year recession in regional real estate values, and declining state support to the town. But most of all, we have an inadequate tax base, overly dependent on taxes from our individual houses. This is specifically what puts us at a disadvantage with neighboring towns. It is in Georgetown that we must solve this problem and we soon may face watershed decisions there with town-shaping implications.

Let’s re-build this board as an active force for town cohesion and fiscally based leadership. I offer the political skill and seasoned knowledge of a long-term community leader, as well as the financial and executive experience that come from running a business, serving clients, and meeting a payroll through good times and bad.

For more information, visit facebook.com/RobBOF17.

Biography

Dean and his wife are 30-year Redding residents. Dean is an architect and seasoned community leader. He has gained financial wisdom from many years of winning and serving clients and meeting a payroll; he brings vision for the future from 19 years as vice chair of the Planning Commission.

Laurie Richardson Republican, 7B on ballot

My Financial Vision for Redding

Financial vision means responsiveness to citizen needs with balanced funding for every town department at a level that taxpayers are willing and able to support. It means meeting high expectations while keeping town finances strong and balancing today’s needs with those of tomorrow.

Procedurally, the BOE and selectmen submit budget requests each year, which the BOF then aggregates into a draft, conceptual town budget. At this point, the BOF asks some serious questions and requests adjustments as warranted before the budget is presented to taxpayers for a vote.

I believe the BOF’s job is to obtain efficient funding for our families, schools, seniors, roads, and environment and oversee town budget and financial processes. I support appropriate revenue alternatives to ease our tax burden. Every official will receive my respect and support because I value their contributions and the constituencies they serve.

While BOF members provide diverse skills, we are losing the two commissioners with deep and specific financial training. They must be replaced in kind or the board will be weakened. I am one of two candidates meeting that criteria.

I am a finance professor and former insurance agent; I have experience in investments and co-manage a business in Redding. I have chaired nonprofit audit committees, served on the Easton Pensions and Employee Benefits Commission and on the Redding Zoning Commission. I ask for your vote on Nov. 7 because I am the best qualified candidate to serve the people of Redding on the BOF for the next six years.

Biography

Richardson has been teaching finance at Fairfield University for 16 years. Previously an insurance agent, she has served on the audit committees of several charitable trusts, the Easton Pension and Employee Benefits Commission, and the Redding Zoning Commission, and has co-managed a small business in Redding since 1992.

Jenifer Wyss Republican, 6B on ballot

The biggest issue facing Redding is the pressure to increase the budget. The pressure stems largely from the state’s financial problems, future increases in town debt service (primarily related to school and road improvements), and requests to increase the school budget, despite declining enrollment. While some of those pressures are outside our control, there is much that we can accomplish.

With property taxes generating almost 90% of the town’s revenues, increased budgets mean higher taxes on our homes. Higher taxes do not translate into higher home values. To the contrary, an efficient government that allocates our limited resources into maximizing the classroom experience and services provided should be our goal. Voters are most likely to approve budgets when their money is well spent.

To that end, the Board of Finance will need to ask probing but respectful questions about the budgets. It must objectively weigh the views of all constituents and make difficult decisions to ensure that taxpayer dollars are wisely spent.

The Board of Finance must work collaboratively with other town leaders. We all share the common goals of making Redding a destination for young families, a hamlet where people can live comfortably and take pride in their community, a place for students to receive a first-rate education, and an affordable place in which to retire.

As a certified public accountant with more than 20 years of experience, I have the skills to do the job. As a resident, I have the passion to do the job.

Biography

Wyss is a CPA with 20-plus years of experience. She is a supervising project manager at the FASB, and previously was a partner with two national public accounting firms. Wyss has served in a finance role on boards of directors for charitable organizations and is an active volunteer in Redding.