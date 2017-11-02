Redding’s municipal election: Board of Finance, Four-year term.

This position is to fill a four-year vacancy on the board. Candidates’ biographies are presented as submitted.

Edward Miller Democrat, 8A on ballot

Experience for Redding

We are at a pivotal time for our town and we need members of the Board of Finance that have both finance experience as well as a record of service to Redding.

I believe my experience will ensure the Board of Finance works to maintain Redding’s excellence. I started my career as a financial controller at Goldman Sachs prior to entering law school. As an in-house attorney and compliance officer, I gained important experience managing multimillion-dollar budgets at two different international companies. This is the kind of finance experience that can serve our Board of Finance and town.

I also have a record of service to the town that is necessary for someone who wants to join the Board of Finance. I am a longtime member of the Board of Education and served for many years as a member of the Park and Recreation Commission. These positions gave me a unique opportunity to closely analyze and understand both the largest portion of our town’s spending (our schools) as well as the biggest non-tax source of revenues for our town (our Park and Recreation department).

I will use this experience to keep Redding the special place we value so much. I will ensure that the Board of Finance develops a long-term plan to ensure Redding’s fiscal stability. We need to preserve the pillars that make Redding special. And we need to restore civility and respect to the BOF. I ask for your vote on Nov. 7.

Biography

A resident since 2000 and a Princeton graduate, Miller has served on the Redding Board of Education and Park and Recreation Commission. He has worked as a financial controller at Goldman Sachs, as an attorney at the United States Department of Justice and as an attorney and compliance officer at two international companies.

Lew Goldberg Republican, 8B on ballot

I am the Republican nominee to fill a four-year unexpired term on the Board of Finance (BOF). My wife, Ruth, and I have lived in Redding since 1996. We raised our two children, Matt and Suzy, in town, both of whom attended Redding schools K-12. We love Redding and intend to spend the rest of our lives here.

I have a B.S. from SUNY Albany and a J.D. from Washington University School of Law. I am a partner in a law firm that specializes in labor and employment law. This experience has offered me an opportunity to study a wide array of businesses. My practice centers upon helping guide clients to practical solutions for complex problems.

I had the honor of being a member of the Board of Education (BOE) for 12 years. I was the lead negotiator for all collective bargaining agreements, and led the effort to introduce technology, including Smart Boards, into each classroom.

Redding is at a crossroads. Although taxes have remained flat for the last four years, our schools have suffered from arbitrary cuts in the school budget. This, in turn, has resulted in stagnant property values, as the primary driver for families moving to Redding is the excellence of our schools.

The twin goals of maintaining excellent schools and moderate taxes are compatible. My time on the BOE has provided me a unique perspective into our schools’ operations. If elected, I will take steps to hold the schools accountable to achieve the results we all expect.

I humbly ask for your vote on Nov. 7.

Biography

My wife, Ruth, and I have lived in Redding since 1996. We raised two children who attended Redding schools, K-12. I am an attorney who specializes in labor and employment law. I had the honor of serving on the Redding Board of Education for 12 years, during which time I was the lead negotiator for all collective bargaining with professional staff.

Mark Lewis Democrat, write-in candidate, write his name in box 8E on the ballot

As chair, vice chair, treasurer, and member of the Region 9 Board of Education for the past 11 years, before I was appointed to the Board of Finance back in January, I was an active participant in transparently creating budgets appropriate for first expanding and then declining enrollment at Barlow. The experience of serving on a hybrid Board of Education and Finance, which included borrowing for school construction projects and helping manage those projects to successful conclusions, makes me uniquely well qualified to be a member of the Board of Finance.

In my brief tenure as an appointed member of the Board of Finance, I believe my experience showed in the board’s deliberations and final bipartisan (Clark, Lewis, Dolan, and Alvarez) decision to reduce the Redding Board of Education’s budget request for an increase in a reserve account by $250,000. It is this sort of decision that moderates and sometimes even reduces taxes in Redding that I will continue to work toward as a member of the Board of Finance.

Based on my long experience dealing with financial issues in Region 9, my strong commitment to Redding, and my superior judgment on financial matters, I am your clear write-in choice (in box 8E) to remain on the Board of Finance. Thanks for your support. Please visit voteformarklewis.com and/or Mark Lewis 2017 for more information about me.

Biography

I am a recently retired software developer of financial applications. Since moving to Redding in 2003, I have served on Region 9 for 11 years (as chair, vice chair, and treasurer) before being appointed to the Board of Finance this year.