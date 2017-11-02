Redding’s municipal election, Board of Education: Four-year term.

The Redding Board of Education oversees Redding Elementary School and John Read Middle School.

The Board is comprised of seven members, elected on a rotating basis to four-year terms.

Candidates’ biographies are presented as submitted.

Heather Whaley Democrat, 9A on ballot

It has been an honor to serve on the Board of Education since my appointment to fill a vacancy in February 2017, and I am now seeking election to a four-year term. Prior to the BOE, I served as an alternate on the Zoning Board of Appeals. An author and screenwriter, I have been a fund-raiser for arts education in public schools. My husband, Frank, a filmmaker and actor, and I have raised money for arts programs in NYC public schools, and for the theater program at John Read Middle School.

We are so fortunate to live in a community like Redding that values education as one of its foremost assets, and it is my intention that we continue to provide top-quality schools for our children. To do this we should continue to fund the arts programs at our Redding schools as interdisciplinary to the core classes of math and literature. We can also provide access to the latest advances in curriculum development. We have excellent schools in Redding, but there is room for improvement, without requiring additional funding.

The most important issue facing Redding is the development of Georgetown. It is vital that we reduce the dependency of our tax base on single families. A vibrant and exciting use of that site will bring new families to town, raise property values, and increase local business revenue, all of which will benefit our schools by driving up enrollment, and ensure our place in DRG A for years to come.

Meanwhile the BOE needs responsible planning to better allocate taxpayer funds. It is going to take creativity and forward thinking to get us through the next years of declining enrollment without also seeing a decline in the quality of our schools. We can use our small size to create innovative programming that will be a model for schools of the future. I hope that you will support me on Nov. 7.

Biography

Whaley has served on the Board of Education since February, nominated to fill a vacancy. An author and screenwriter, she has been a fund-raiser for arts education in public schools. She served as an alternate on the Redding Zoning Board of Appeals. Her children attend John Read and Joel Barlow.

Colleen Pilato

Democrat, 10A on ballot

I am running for the Redding Board of Education (BOE), and I believe an overarching issue facing Redding as a whole is a lack of effective communication.

When I ask community members what they’d want from me if elected, it is almost always related to communication. They either want to feel that they have been heard or they want to know why things are the way they seem.

The public is invited to attend and comment at all BOE meetings, and the budget is available, so why are members of our community still requesting more and more communication about our schools?

In my professional experience leading continuous improvement programs and acting as an agent of change, I supported and guided organizations as they pursued business excellence. One of the most critical factors in managing successful change is effective communication: listening to stakeholders, understanding them, and reporting back what they wanted — and needed — to know, in the form that was most suitable and understandable to that particular stakeholder.

If elected, I will actively work to broaden and modernize effective BOE communications so that community members know: they are heard; that the BOE is keenly aware of the burden on taxpayers as they oversee the school budget and advocate for our students; and that there is leadership and a vision that is ensuring our schools are strong today and into the future. I am confident that with effective communication, we can work together for a bright future.

Biography

Pilato is RESPTA’s vice president of programs, ensuring funds raised are effectively spent on programs. She earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Union College, and in the past led continuous improvement programs in large corporations. Her professional experience supported and guided corporations as they pursued business excellence.

Laura Hoeing Republican, 9B on ballot

Connecticut’s economic crisis is the biggest issue facing Redding. The Hartford Courant reported on Oct. 20 that according to the state Department of Labor, “job losses in Connecticut mounted for the third straight month in September,” and this signals that our state’s economy continues to lag.

Connecticut has not ever fully recovered from the Great Recession. Many of the challenges our local Boards of Education (and Boards of Selectmen and Finance) face trace back to the fundamentally weak financial situation in which Connecticut finds itself. With job loss comes declining enrollment; without business-friendly tax policies we cannot attract new companies to Connecticut and therefore we cannot create new jobs. This sandy foundation puts a community like ours in Redding at risk because we rely so heavily on our property taxes for our town and education budget. Property values in Redding are still down 30% from their peak prior to the recession, and although we offer prospective buyers great schools with more affordable houses than some of our sister DRG-A towns, our for-sale housing inventory is still quite high.

We must defend our town’s financial stability. It’s clear to me that we are not yet entering a period of economic growth as a state; therefore, we must be ready for anything. The possibility of the state requiring Redding to contribute toward teacher pensions still hangs overhead and that shift in cost would hit our wallets powerfully. I recognize that without a solid financial foothold, our schools cannot remain strong.

Biography

Hoeing, her husband and their five children have lived in Redding for 12 years. She previously worked as an admission counselor at Providence College and also taught at the high school and college level. She has been a deputy registrar since 2014 and is a member of the Redding Planning Commission.

John Reilly Republican, 10B on ballot

My wife, Lisa, and our daughters, ages 8 and 6, moved to Redding several years ago solely because we were attracted to our great schools. I’ve since become a close observer of the Redding Board of Education and would be honored to help guide the schools on a continued path to educational excellence.

Unfortunately, that path is not clear today, or if it is, it’s not being properly communicated. The BOE’s most pressing issue is its reluctance to present clear and agreed-upon goals via long-range planning.

With collaboration from the Board of Finance, the selectmen and others, the BOE must create and follow a plan that will shape our schools for the next 10 years and beyond.

This road map will guide us on curriculum advances, how we prepare our learners for the future, and how we procure the technology — the tools and the training that both our children and our teachers need.

By involving all parts of our community to shape this plan, we will eliminate the discord in our town at budget time, but more importantly, it will help us focus on improving our schools and attracting others to our beautifully unique town.

We can meet the financial challenges that face us and make our schools the benchmark that other communities follow. We just need to work smarter. I hope you will support me as I seek election, but what I really hope is that you’ll join me in crafting a vision for our town and our community.

Biography

Reilly and his family chose to move to Redding after careful consideration of all surrounding towns. He hopes to improve Redding schools so that others will also choose to live here. Reilly grew up in Trumbull and has worked as an insurance broker for the last 13 years.

Christopher Parkin Petitioning candidate, 9D on ballot

As I’ve been known to tell my children, insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Recent budget cycles demonstrate this aphorism. Each year, the Board of Education proposes a budget, the Board of Finance reduces that budget by an arbitrary number, everyone calls everyone else unreasonable, the budget passes easily, and we do it all again the next year.

The process is broken due to a lack of shared vision, one of the foremost problems facing our schools. We deserve a school district with a comprehensive long-term plan that sets goals based on best practices and common values, and budgets that reflect our priorities.

Our Board of Education made only halfhearted attempts at long-term planning while enrollment declined. With enrollment stabilizing, even those limited efforts have ceased. This is shortsighted. Long-range planning is critical to continued excellence and responsible budgeting regardless of enrollment. Continuous improvement and forward-thinking leadership are critical to the success of any enterprise, public schools included.

The board must partner with stakeholders throughout the community to develop and implement a plan to guide future policy. It must be permitted to adopt budgets based on shared values and vision rather than gut feelings that “there’s always something that can be cut.” We can send a clear signal to prospective home buyers that our schools have a well-developed path forward. For too long, we’ve been sending mixed signals regarding our commitment to education. Let’s end the acrimony and work together toward common goals.

Biography

Parkin has lived in Redding with his wife and three children since 2009. He is an attorney, Scout leader, and regular contributor at Board of Education meetings. Parkin holds a bachelor’s degree in public policy and management from Cornell University and a law degree from UConn.