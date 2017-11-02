Redding’s municipal election: Region 9 Board of Education, Four-year term

The Region 9 Board of Education serves Joel Barlow High School, a regional school for students in grades 9-12 from Redding and Easton.

Candidates’ biographies are presented as submitted.

Cheryl Graziano Democrat, 26A on ballot

A major issue facing Redding is maintaining high quality services amidst changes in population and resources. Certain obligations are under Redding’s control but other factors (e.g. demographics, state funding) are not.

I propose that Region 9 develop a 5-year education plan for Barlow that would be measured by relevant metrics (e.g. SAT/ACT scores, % of college attendance, academic course offerings, expected enrollment, GPA, participation in arts, music, athletic programs). The plan would be open to public comment, and perhaps voter balloting, before finalization.

The education plan would be the basis for a multi-year budget, for which certain costs (e.g. staff contracts, busing, facilities) are known. Estimates would have to be made for unknown costs (e.g. snow removal).

At the start of an annual budget cycle, year 1 of the multi-year budget would be compared to the proposed budget for the current year. Differences must be explained and open to public comment. The resulting review would form the basis for the final budget for ballot in year 1.

Any changes to the education plan that result from the annual budget would be open again for public comment. Year two of the revised education plan would then be used for the year 2 budget and so forth.

This process would keep the school, board and public focused on Barlow’s long-term quality and maintain sound financial management.

If the educational plan is five years, but the fixed costs are 3 years, there could be an opportunity to have the educational objectives drive the budget rather than the other way around.

Biography

Graziano is a strong proponent of high-quality programs that support well-educated minds and bright futures. She is a CPA with 22-plus years in finance and 10 years in professional development, advocacy and volunteer leadership. She and her husband are proud parents of children who attend JBHS and JRMS.

Gwen Denny Democrat, 27A on ballot

I am running for a seat on the Region 9 Board of Education, and I ask for your vote on Nov. 7.

Joel Barlow High School is an exceptional school and I believe we need to do all we can to maintain and improve its academic, extracurricular and athletic offerings for our current students and the ones coming up. A decade of involvement with our schools, as a community activist PTA leader and member of the Redding Board of Education, has given me the experience and knowledge needed to help guide our high school through the many challenges that lie ahead. Declining enrollment is the biggest of these, but we also face the many tests posed to parents and educators by the modern world — the role of technology, substance abuse, teenage anxiety, and so much more.

As a board member, I would be prepared to face the challenges presented to us as a community. I ask for your support as a candidate and if elected I will continue to listen to all members of our community and seek to support the wonderful place of learning that is Joel Barlow High School.

Biography

Denny serves on the Redding Board of Education, served on the BOE/PTA Liaison Committee, as a member of the Tri-board Superintendent Search Committee, and was co-president of the Easton/Redding PTA Council, collaborating with schools in both towns. She is employed at New Pond Farm Education Center.

Frank Taylor Republican, 26B on ballot

The R9 BOE will face many challenges over the next four years. From decreasing enrollment to pay-for-play to decreasing state aid to increasing special education costs to the opioid crisis, the board members need to carefully consider what steps they need to take to maintain Barlow’s educational excellence and diversity of offerings for the students. [They need to do] all this while maintaining a realistic and reasonable budget.

We are fortunate to have excellent administrative and educational professionals. The board needs to challenge them to provide creative solutions to the educational and operational needs while dealing with continuing budget pressures. Redding and Easton are residential communities, meaning the tax burden falls on the residential property owners.

The role of the BOE is to listen to all parent and student, administration and educator constituencies to develop a long-range plan for the school, including academics, arts and athletics. The plan needs to anticipate enrollment population, teaching/athletic staff requirements and capital requirements for maintenance and operations. It requires active cooperation between parents and students, administration and the BOE to develop and manage the plan. It needs to look everywhere for economies without compromising services and excellence. And it needs to address external factors such as the current opioid crisis.

If elected to the R9 BOE, I will make a focus getting this type of cooperation and planning underway. As a 40+ year resident, my children and grandchildren have benefited from Redding’s educational excellence. My objective is to continue that excellence.

Biography

Forty-year resident, married, father of two Barlow graduates and grandfather of three (in Redding schools):

Principal, Taylored Business Solutions

VP Marketing, Digital Lighthouse

VP Marketing, Acorn Information Systems

25 years IBM, retiring as Program Manager, International Business Alliances

Georgetown Special Taxing District Representative

30-year member of Redding Zoning Commission; 20 years chairman

Kevin Murray Republican 27B on ballot

Effective budgeting and smart allocation of spending is a key priority to ensure a strong Joel Barlow now and for years to come. Aside from being an active member of the Redding community for 15 years with two children in Redding schools throughout that period, for the past 14 years I have been immersed in the individual and group health insurance markets. As such, I have a unique and personal perspective on how health care costs can impact both business and family budgets.

Market pressures continue to drive premiums and out of pockets northward while incomes and employment opportunities including health coverage are heading south. As 80% of Region 9 costs are tied up with personnel compensation, with a large part of this percentage being the health benefits, my experience with the above can help to control these costs going forward.

I sit on several boards, including as President of a condominium association. All of these organizations struggle with budgets, spending, cash flow, and future planning. These experiences provide me with a keen grasp on financial issues and how critical decisions need to be made with prudent and careful analysis. I am excited to bring this background to Region 9 and to ensure that future generations of Joel Barlow students can excel and receive the same quality education that both my children have and are experiencing. My son Sean graduated in 2015 and my daughter Kendall will graduate in 2018.

Biography

Murray and his wife, Nina, moved into town in 2002, primarily to enroll their children in the Redding school system. Murray’s goal as a member of the ER9 board is to ensure that future Barlow students receive the same quality education both of his children received while students there.