Girls volleyball: Falcons win sixth straight title

It was no surprise that the South-West Conference girls volleyball championship between Joel Barlow High and Newtown would go down to the wire.

During the regular season, the two teams twice played matches that went to five sets, each side winning once. Little would change for the title match.

Winning the last two points, top-seeded Barlow tipped the scales in its favor for a 3-2 (25-21, 13-25, 25-14, 21-25, 15-13) win at Pomperaug High on Friday, Nov. 3, in a rematch of last season’s title match.

It was the sixth straight SWC title for Barlow and ninth overall.

“This could’ve gone either way,” said Barlow head coach Carol Asplund, whose team also defeated Newtown for the title in 2013. “They’re an amazing team.”

The momentum swung back and for the entire match. Top-seeded Barlow maintained a one or two-point advantage for much of the first set before pulling out of reach toward the end.

The Falcons had trouble in the second and never quite got on track. They made up for it in the third with some key net play but second-seeded Newtown would not go quietly in the fourth, forcing a fifth and deciding set.

After falling down 3-0 at the start the Falcons responded. Six ties followed before the Falcons won the last two points on a pair of kills to secure another title.