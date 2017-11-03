The Redding Pilot

Girls volleyball: Falcons win sixth straight title

By Redding Pilot on November 3, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Members of the Joel Barlow High girls volleyball team celebrate their victory in the South-West Conference championship on Friday, Nov. 3. Barlow defeated Newtown 3-2 to win its sixth straight conference crown.

It was no surprise that the South-West Conference girls volleyball championship between Joel Barlow High and Newtown would go down to the wire.

During the regular season, the two teams twice played matches that went to five sets, each side winning once. Little would change for the title match.

Winning the last two points, top-seeded Barlow tipped the scales in its favor for a 3-2 (25-21, 13-25, 25-14, 21-25, 15-13) win at Pomperaug High on Friday, Nov. 3, in a rematch of last season’s title match.

It was the sixth straight SWC title for Barlow and ninth overall.

“This could’ve gone either way,” said Barlow head coach Carol Asplund, whose team also defeated Newtown for the title in 2013. “They’re an amazing team.”

The momentum swung back and for the entire match. Top-seeded Barlow maintained a one or two-point advantage for much of the first set before pulling out of reach toward the end.

The Falcons had trouble in the second and never quite got on track. They made up for it in the third with some key net play but second-seeded Newtown would not go quietly in the fourth, forcing a fifth and deciding set.

After falling down 3-0 at the start the Falcons responded.  Six ties followed before the Falcons won the last two points on a pair of kills to secure another title.

Related posts:

  1. Girls volleyball: Barlow battles injuries, competition
  2. Girls volleyball: Barlow searches for right formula
  3. Girls soccer: Falcons win fifth straight title
  4. Girls volleyball: Newtown 3, Joel Barlow 2

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Barickman and Miller for Board of Finance Next Post Boys soccer: Barlow captures league title
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress