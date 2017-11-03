Late candidacy heats up Board of Finance election

The late-in-the-campaign announcement by Democrat Mark Lewis on Tuesday, Oct. 24, that he will be among the candidates for Redding Board of Finance Tuesday, Nov. 7, has led to a very strong reaction by his opponents — Republican Lew Goldberg and Democrat Ed Miller.

Lewis filed paperwork on Friday, Oct. 20, to be authorized as a write-in candidate for the Board of Finance. Tuesday, Oct. 24, was the final day he could apply for the status.

Goldberg and Miller said they both adamantly feel that Lewis — who has served on the Board of Finance since January — should not serve in this capacity. They have also expressed their great displeasure at The Pilot for running a front page article on Lewis unexpectedly getting onto the ballot in its Thursday, Oct. 26, issue.

Goldberg said Redding is ready for change and Lewis represents the status quo.

“The Redding Civic League [a group recently formed in town whose intention is to promote a culture of cooperation], Ed and myself are representative of widespread and growing dissatisfaction with the political status quo,” he said.

Goldberg further said that when Mark Lewis was interviewed by The Pilot, “he wasn’t asked the obvious question, which is whether the fact that he lost the caucus and the townwide primary to Ed Miller wasn’t a rejection of the status quo he represents?”

In a joint commentary by Miller and Goldberg on page 9 of The Pilot, they wrote: “By nominating [us], the voters of both parties have overwhelmingly rejected the status quo in favor of the more collaborative, positive vision expressed by [us].”

Their commentary further stated: “Simply put, the voters are sick and tired of their voices being ignored. Mark Lewis’ candidacy, meanwhile, is nothing short of an effort of those in power to retain it, at all costs, despite the clear choice of the voters seeking change.”

At the Democratic Town Caucus on July 25, Miller was nominated from the floor for the four-year Board of Finance vacancy term, opposing Lewis, who was the Democratic Town Committee-endorsed candidate. Miller won by one vote — 64 to 63.

In the Democratic Board of Finance primary on Tuesday, Sept. 12, Miller again beat Lewis, this time by 13 votes — 256 to 243.

Goldberg won the Republican Town Caucus, also in July.

Republican Town Committee vacancy chairman Ward Mazzucco said the RTC was not planning to run a candidate against Mark Lewis had he been nominated by the Democratic Party.

“At our caucus, one of the things we had been thinking of was to cross-endorse Mark,” Mazzucco said. “We thought he was doing a good job on the Board of Finance and we didn’t want to challenge him. We left the seat open.”

Mazzucco further explained that when someone is in office doing a good job, the members of the Republican Town Committee will not “put up somebody just to put up somebody.”

“We try to present the voters with an honest choice, a candidate who is somehow distinct from the officeholder. But with Mark Lewis, we thought he was doing a good job so we weren’t inclined to put anyone up against him. The same holds true for First Selectman Julia Pemberton,” Mazzucco said.

“So when Lew Goldberg showed up, someone made a motion to endorse Mark Lewis instead,” Mazzucco said.

However, Lew Goldberg was nominated from the floor and won by a few votes. There was no other Republican recommended, according to Mazzucco.

Mazzucco said, however, that since July’s caucus, Goldberg had not been in contact with the Republican Town Committee until Wednesday, Oct. 25. That is when he sent an email to Republican Town Committee Chairman Michael Thompson and Mazzucco, addressing Mark Lewis’s candidacy and requesting support from the Republican Party.

In the email, Mazzucco said, Goldberg became demanding and wrote that he would not stand for being rejected. He said Goldberg threatened that if the Republican Party did not support his candidacy, he would hold them fully accountable.

“He asked us at the 11th hour to promote his campaign. Every other candidate has been working with us since July,” Mazzucco said.

Republican Town Committee Chairman Michael Thompson said campaign strategy and funding for candidates were discussed at the August and September Republican Town Committee meetings, the dates and times of which are posted on the town calendar website and are open to the public.

“It’s a two-way street. He didn’t reach out to anyone, there was no contact from him from since July,” Mazzucco said.

In response to this accusation, Goldberg said that while he should have checked the RTC agenda, the open hostility toward his nomination was “abundantly clear.”

“The evening I was nominated, I went home and called Ward and left a message for him to call me so we can discuss the next step in the process. He never returned my call. Yes, he never returned my call. In fact, nobody ever contacted me to invite me to discuss campaign funding, or ask why I wasn’t at the August RTC meeting at which funding was discussed,” Goldberg said. “Simply put, my nomination interfered with the Republican leadership’s plan to allow Mark Lewis to run unopposed.”

Thompson further said that Goldberg’s attacks on Republican BOF candides Jen Wyss and Laurie Richardson at the recent League of Women Voters debate “make it clear that he doesn’t support either the Republican candidates who would be his colleagues on the Board of Finance or the RTC platform.”

Thompson also remarked that on several occasions, Goldberg had attacked Republicans on Facebook. To this, Goldberg said he believes the national party under President Trump “has conducted itself in a manner inconsistent with traditional Republican values,” so he was expressing that viewpoint.

Thompson said he denied Goldberg’s request for campaign support.