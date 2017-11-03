Board of Ed chairman supports Denny, Barickman, Miller,  Dean

To the Editor:

As chair of the Redding Board of Education, I’ve had the opportunity to serve with Gwen Denny for the past two years. Gwen has been dedicated to our schools and our community for over a decade. Her experience and knowledge have been an asset to the Redding Board and I am certain that if elected she will continue this work on the Region 9 Board. Please join me in casting a vote for Gwen for Region 9 on Nov. 7.

One of the strongest factors related to maintaining or increasing property values is the strength of our schools. Redding schools are DRG-A schools and we must remain in this demographic reference group. Jamie Barickman, Ed Miller and Rob Dean understand this strong relationship between our schools and property values. Please vote for them on Nov. 7.

Melinda Irwin