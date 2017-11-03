Vote for Jamie Barickman for Board of Finance

To the Editor:

I support Jamie Barickman for the board of finance based on the valuable experience and proven effectiveness that he will bring to the board. Jamie demonstrated his leadership during his tenure on the Redding Board of Ed, and he continues to be an engaged member of our

community. I have been impressed with Jamie’s forward-looking vision for Redding, and I am confident that he will bring a fiscally responsible voice that supports our town and its values.

Adam Schwartz

Giles Hill Road

To the Editor:

Jamie Barickman is precisely the person we need on the Board of Finance. He spent 12 years on the Board of Education — he’ll be able to help our BOF and BOE work together. He spent 20 years as a management consultant, corporate officer, and CEO — he’ll provide vision and leadership. With a career and mind-set focused on innovation — he’ll bring new ideas to our town, such as engaging Eversource, Redding’s largest landowner and second-largest taxpayer, to be involved in Georgetown’s redevelopment. Jamie is committed to quality education, low taxes, and working with others. Visit Jamie4Redding.com. Please vote for Jamie Barickman.



Jeff Fligelman

Pocahontas Road

To the Editor:

Jamie Barickman will bring many skills from the business world to a position on the BoF but none may be as important as his prior experience serving on the BoEd. At a time of discord between the two boards Jamie’s level of understanding of the challenges faced by our schools is unmatched by his opponents. That experience combined with his vision and collaborative style, honed over 20 years as a management consultant and corporate executive, are exactly what is needed at this time of change on the BoF. Vote for Jamie on Nov 7 and vote for a better Redding.

Joseph Dolan