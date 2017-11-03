The Redding Pilot

Vote for Colleen Pilato for Board of Education

By Redding Pilot on November 3, 2017 in Community, Letters, Politics & Elections, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

I support Colleen Pilato for the Redding Board of Education. I have had the pleasure of knowing Colleen for the past four years as a neighbor, colleague and friend.

She is not only an active member of the town of Redding, she is an asset to the community.

As a dedicated mother, Colleen volunteers at the Redding Elementary School, familiarizing herself with the school system, staff and students.

She is trustworthy, reliable and cares for the well-being of all children. I can say with confidence that Colleen Pilato will be a responsible advocate for our schools and community.

Danielle MacVane

133 Redding Road

 

Related posts:

  1. Vote for John Reilly for Board of Education
  2. Redding’s municipal election, Board of Education: Four-year term.
  3. Vote for Chris Parkin for Board of Education
  4. Heather Whaley is the right choice for Redding BOE

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Vote for Jamie Barickman for Board of Finance Next Post What to do when seeing a distressed animal on the road
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress