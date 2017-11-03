Vote for Colleen Pilato for Board of Education

To the Editor:

I support Colleen Pilato for the Redding Board of Education. I have had the pleasure of knowing Colleen for the past four years as a neighbor, colleague and friend.

She is not only an active member of the town of Redding, she is an asset to the community.

As a dedicated mother, Colleen volunteers at the Redding Elementary School, familiarizing herself with the school system, staff and students.

She is trustworthy, reliable and cares for the well-being of all children. I can say with confidence that Colleen Pilato will be a responsible advocate for our schools and community.

Danielle MacVane