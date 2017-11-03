What to do when seeing a distressed animal on the road

From the Office of the First Selectman

While many may feel compelled to pull over and help animals in distress, precaution must be taken. Most roadside animals are likely to be wild and reactions can have unforeseen negative consequences if they are handled incorrectly.

Following are some common questions and answers provided by Redding Animal Control Officer Mike Deluca and the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Who should be contacted when an animal is found injured on the side of the road?

Call Police Dispatch at 203-938-3400. A police officer will go to the scene and assess what to do, in a timely manner. Officer Deluca stressed that human emergencies take precedence over animal calls. However, police will make every attempt to get there to evaluate the scene.

The officer will determine if the animal is wild or in distress. If so, police will have to euthanize the animal on-site. Visit the Connecticut DEEP website to review protocol at ct.gov/deep/cwp/view.asp?a=2723&q=326228&deepNav_GID=1655.

However, if the animal appears healthy and young, and is a small animal or bird, Wildlife in Crisis (WIC) can be contacted at 203-544-9913. Note that WIC does not pick up animals. The animal would have to be dropped off at the shelter’s Weston location, which would determine the delivery of the animal. To learn more, visit wildlifeincrisis.com.

What if there is a domestic animal on the side of the road?

Call Police Dispatch at 203-938-3400. Police will assess the situation and take the animal to a veterinary hospital. Meanwhile, every attempt will be made to reach the owner. Hopefully, the animal will be tagged and have identification. If the owner does not attempt to find the animal (in the case of an untagged animal or an unreachable owner), or if the animal has spent more than five days at the hospital, the animal will be released to an animal shelter or euthanized if it is beyond recovery.

What should be done if roadkill is found on a local or state road?

Call Police Dispatch at 203-938-3400 for Redding local roads. Police will contact the Redding Highway Department, which will pick up the roadside animals during business hours (no weekends or holidays), which change twice a year. Highway Department hours from April through November are Monday to Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. From December through March, the hours are Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Call the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CT DOT) at 800-695-0444 for state roads (Route 58, Route 107, Route 53, Route 7). The CT DOT has a 24-hour answering service. The actual pickup of the animal will take place during highway service hours, which are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no weekend or holiday service. The animal will be picked up within one to three days of the phone call.

Are there other organizations to turn to?

There is Wildlife in Crisis in Weston, a nonprofit foundation that relies on private funding to function. Note that it is within the foundation’s charter to discern what it allows on the property and to what degree it will take on a new patient.

The WIC website supplies a list of guidelines to abide by when handling wildlife. Visit wildlifeincrisis.org.

CT DEEP also has a website that provides common wildlife problems with lists and suggestions. Visit the CT DEEP website, at ct.gov/deep/site/default.asp, look for the Natural Resources tab, click, and it will provide a wildlife page. On that page, find another link called nuisance/distressed wildlife: ct.gov/deep/cwp/view.asp?a=2723&q=325720&deepNav_GID=1655).

A person who is interested may become a nuisance wildlife control operator (NWCO). These people can be a valuable resource to their community. For more information, visit ct.gov/deep/cwp/view.asp?a=2723&q=471494&deepNav_GID=1655.

Those interested in becoming a Connecticut wildlife rehabilitator may click here.