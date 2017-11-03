The Redding Pilot

Resident supports Cheryl Graziano for Board of Education

By Redding Pilot on November 3, 2017 in Community, Letters, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Over the past few weeks, Redding voters have had the opportunity to evaluate perspectives of various Board of Education candidates.

Cheryl Graziano stands out. She brings years of experience as a financial expert, serving various community programs and causes. Her pragmatic insights into the needs of the Redding community and her unique ability to bring people together to “think outside the box” while responding to key concerns in a non-partisan manner sets her apart from other candidates.

Cheryl exemplifies honesty, fairness and thoughtfulness. [These are] qualities Redding needs to create a better balance between academics and extracurricular activities in order to prepare our children for the future.  

Anjali Beri Arora

Newtown Turnpike

