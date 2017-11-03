Resident supports Jenifer Wyss for Board of Finance

The Redding Pilot

November 3, 2017

To the Editor:

Jenifer Wyss is a certified public accountant with over 20 years of experience. As a former audit partner in public accounting and in her current role working for an organization that establishes financial accounting and reporting standards, Jenifer’s skills and qualifications are exactly what we need for the Board of Finance. Jenifer is hard-working, will study the financial issues facing Redding, and will make conscientious decisions. Furthermore, Jenifer’s demeanor is fitting for a Board of Finance member. That is, she is engaged, proactive, disciplined, curious, and has a positive attitude. Please join me in supporting Jenifer on Nov. 7.

Kevin Murray

Parsons Lane

 

