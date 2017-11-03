Vote for Cheryl Graziano for Region 9 Board of Education

To the Editor:

Vote for Cheryl Graziano for Region 9 Board of Ed.

Having known Cheryl for a while, I am enthusiastic about her running for office in Redding. Her volunteerism has shown how much she values this community and makes me confident that she will work hard for Region 9. Cheryl’s daughters all attend Redding schools.

She has a strong desire to make sure the schools continue to offer a well-rounded curriculum that will serve Redding’s children well long after they have grown.

I know Cheryl to have a level head and an open mind. Her financial background will ensure a balanced budget that will continue to support the schools and add to Region 9’s reputation for excellence, which can only enhance our property values. Vote for Cheryl.

Amanda Lee

Limekiln Road

To the Editor:

I would like to wholeheartedly endorse Cheryl Graziano for Region 9 Board of Education.

I have known the Grazianos since they moved to Redding. I am also an educator in a highly ranked public high school and have been for the past 20 years. I have spent many evenings discussing the state of public education in Fairfield County with Cheryl and am very confident that she has a firm grasp of all issues facing our system as we move through the 21st century. Cheryl is also the mother of three daughters who are all very diverse learners. I know Cheryl will listen to, and fight for, the needs of all the students in our system. Cheryl will be a tremendous asset to the Region 9 Board. Please consider giving her your vote.

Antonio Coccoli

Deacon Abbott Lane South

To the Editor:

Cheryl Graziano will be an advocate not only for the Region 9 Board of Ed, but for our community as well. As she has been going door to door around town, Mrs. Graziano has shown her commitment that all voices in Redding will be heard no matter what party affiliation they belong to.

Her dedication to working with town leaders and her financial expertise will help ensure Joel Barlow continues to develop well-rounded, well-educated young adults who are ready to move into an ever changing global workplace.

Ed and Barbara Murphy

Deacon Abbott Road

To the Editor:

I am voting for and supporting Cheryl Graziano for Region 9 Board of Education. She is, simply put, an excellent candidate for the post.

Cheryl, a fellow New Yorker, moved to Redding specifically for its public education. She is vested in this system with three daughters; two at Barlow, one at John Read. She literally and figuratively has “skin in the game” (she also manages REBA basketball).

Her volunteer history naturally includes PTA involvement and various charities. Her CPA experience in business and industry is an asset. Cheryl is hardworking and consensus building — the right new face for Region 9.

Sarah Kelly

Seventy Acre Road

To the Editor:

Mark your ballot for Cheryl Graziano for Region 9 Board of Education to maintain and improve education for all Barlow students. As an experienced CPA, Cheryl brings budgeting, accounting, and financial reporting expertise to the board. In September, she volunteered to serve on its Budget Committee. Vote for excellence.

Jeanne Wendschuh

Deer Spring Road

To the Editor:

Cheryl Graziano will represent Redding well on the Region 9 BOE. First because she actually has children in the school, giving her important, much needed perspective on the needs of the school. Second, Cheryl’s work experience leading the global accounting, controls and compliance activities at a Fortune 500 company will certainly be an asset for the board at this time. Third, throughout her extensive volunteer experience Cheryl has demonstrated a willingness to do the work required to achieve organizational success. She is thoughtful, considerate, and collaborative. Traits sorely needed in our politics these days. Vote for Cheryl on Nov 7.

Joe Dolan

Windy Hill Road

To the Editor:

Cheryl is highly qualified to become a member of the Region 9 Board of Education. With two daughters at JBHS and one at JRMS, she’s close to the curriculum. She also has extensive business experience in audit, finance, and regulatory matters which enables her to speak knowledgeably with the finance committee. I know Cheryl well and can tell you that she is a polished professional with strong negotiation skills. She is a leader with judgment, balance, and great respect for our teachers who work diligently to provide the best education for our children. Please vote for Graziano on Nov. 9.

Gwyn Blanton

Deacon Abbott Road

To the Editor:

I am grateful to all four candidates in the Region 9 election for offering their time and talents. Each has a lot to offer. I have known Cheryl Graziano for many years and have always been impressed with her work ethic, knowledge of the issues, candor, and cooperative spirit. She will prove herself an excellent Board of Ed member.

Scott Smith

Rock House Road

To the Editor:

I am a Redding resident, with one child at JRMS and another who graduated Barlow. I have known Cheryl Graziano for a few years. She is committed to a quality education and is a person of character, always willing to help out and volunteer for our kids’ athletics and extracurricular activities. She is able to do all this while working full-time to support her family as an accountant for a large global company. If you want a leader who is willing to work hard for our town, vote for Cheryl for Region 9 Board of Ed on Nov. 7.

Gigi Jasensky

To the Editor:

I support Cheryl Graziano for the Board of Education and encourage you to do so as well. I first met Cheryl when my family moved to Redding several years ago. I have been very impressed with her volunteerism, commitment and support particularly in the context of her manager/board role with my daughter’s REBA (Redding Easton Basketball Association) team. This service focus, combined with her deep financial expertise from her everyday work, leads me to strongly believe she will represent our children exceptionally well on the Board of Education.

Jen Beihl

Bradley Road

To the Editor:

I ask you to join me in voting for Cheryl Graziano for the Region 9 School Board. Not only is Cheryl personable and approachable, Cheryl is uniquely qualified to serve on what is essentially both a school board and finance board. Her accounting expertise, plus background with advocating and delivering educational programs, has prepared her especially well as an advocate for our children during a period of enrollment declines. I am confident Cheryl will navigate challenges and change, without ever sacrificing the quality of education for all our children.

Mary Ann Carman

Umpawaug Road