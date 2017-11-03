The Redding Pilot

Vote for Ed Miller for Board of Finance

To the Editor:

Ed Miller, winner of the Democratic caucus and primary, has the experience and temperament we need on the Board of Finance. A financial controller at Goldman Sachs, attorney at the Justice Department, and compliance officer responsible for multimillion-dollar budgets, Ed served Redding for 10 years on the Board of Education. Ed is a champion of fiscal responsibility: this year’s BOE budget was less than it was six years ago, and adjusted for inflation less than it was 10 years ago. Ed listens, collaborates, and he will restore trust to a broken system. Visit EdForRedding.com. Please vote for Ed Miller.

Jeff Fligelman

Pocahontas Road

 

