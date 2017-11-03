Vote for Heather Whaley for Board of Education

To the Editor:

Heather Whaley is highly qualified to sit on the Redding Board of Education. Both of her children attend our schools and she has been serving on the board since being appointed to a vacant position in February 2017. I wholeheartedly support her seeking election to a full term. I have gotten to know Heather well since she and her family moved to Redding five years ago and I know she feels strongly about serving the community she lives in. She has previously served as an alternate on the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Heather has had a long career in the arts and she has worked to raise money for arts programs in public schools. Heather’s presence on the Board of Ed ensures that there is a passionate advocate for maintaining and enhancing arts programs in our schools, these programs are essential to the well-rounded curriculum that our children need. Vote for Heather!

Amanda Lee

Limekiln Road

To the Editor:

Over the last few years I’ve had the opportunity to witness Heather Whaley’s passion and commitment to important issues concerning our children. She is a tireless advocate who works hard to promote educational excellence, the arts, and safety among other things. As a member of the Redding BOE, she is already familiar with the issues concerning our schools. In the next four years I know she will continue to put her boundless energy and tireless commitment into making sure our children get the best education possible.

Paula Darlington

Long Ridge Road

To the Editor:

There is one candidate for the Redding Board of Education who has shown by her conduct on the board that she understands the importance of her duties as a member of that board. That candidate is Heather Whaley. Her intelligent, no-nonsense approach is vital to the continuing excellence of the Redding K-8 schools.

When I met Heather after she had recently moved to Redding, I asked her why she had chosen this town for her family. Her answer was simple: She came to Redding for the schools, the beauty of the town, and the people she met. She jumped into the life of the town with energy and commitment, highlighted by her active support of the arts in public education. She deserves your vote on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Vote for Heather Whaley, Democrat, for the Redding Board of Ed.

Tina Miller

Seventy Acre Road

To the Editor:

I have worked closely with Heather Whaley on a number of efforts over the years, and for very good reasons: Heather is smart, makes fact-based decisions, respectfully engages others, executes diligently, and is not afraid to voice her conscience. We were lucky to have Heather’s integrity and compassion involved in decision-making when she was asked to fill a Board of Education vacancy last year. She has already addressed an unfair school policy issue affecting our students that has now been successfully amended. I hope you join me in supporting her election Nov. 7.

Mary Ann Carman