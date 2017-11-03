Vote for Mark Lewis for Board of Finance

To the Editor:

Please write in Mark Lewis on Nov. 7. Fill in bubble 8E and then write in Mark Lewis. It’s the position for four years on the Board of Finance, which he was asked to fill when Peg O’Donnell became a selectman.

Mark has served us so well for many years on the Region 9 BOE and recently on the Board of Finance. He understands the responsibilities to all in Redding and what is required by state statute.

We all need Mark Lewis.

Susan and Stuart Green

Umpawaug Road

To The Editor:

Mark Lewis has brought to the Board of Finance decades of experience in business and in town government. He asks hard questions and does the homework necessary to make important financial decisions with care. We need him on the board, because the state budget mess is likely to affect Redding.

Through quirks in the nominating process, his name will not appear on the ballot. He is, however, a write-in candidate to fill the remaining four years of a term. Please join me in supporting him by filling in bubble 8E on the ballot and writing his name nearby. Thank you.

Ward Mazzucco