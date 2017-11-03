Resident supports Graziano and Denny for Region 9 Board of Ed

To the Editor:

Cheryl Graziano and Gwen Denny have the experience and vision to best serve our town on the board of Region 9. Years working in finance, service on the Board of Education, and an understanding that quality schools are a keystone of our community will make them excellent representatives of our town’s interests as a whole. Having children at JBHS is not a requirement of service, but it is certainly a benefit, and they would be the only Redding representatives with that important perspective gained from checking in with their children every day. Please vote for Cheryl Graziano and Gwen Denny.

Jeff Fligelman