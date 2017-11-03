The Redding Pilot

Resident supports Graziano and Denny for Region 9 Board of Ed

By Redding Pilot on November 3, 2017 in Community, Letters, Politics & Elections, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Cheryl Graziano and Gwen Denny have the experience and vision to best serve our town on the board of Region 9. Years working in finance, service on the Board of Education, and an understanding that quality schools are a keystone of our community will make them excellent representatives of our town’s interests as a whole. Having children at JBHS is not a requirement of service, but it is certainly a benefit, and they would be the only Redding representatives with that important perspective gained from checking in with their children every day. Please vote for Cheryl Graziano and Gwen Denny.

Jeff Fligelman

Pocahontas Road

 

Related posts:

  1. Region 9 candidates support pay to play sports
  2. Residents support Cheryl Graziano for Board of Education
  3. Redding’s municipal election: Region 9 Board of Education, Four-year term
  4. Vote for Cheryl Graziano for Region 9 Board of Education

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Vote for Mark Lewis for Board of Finance Next Post Resident recommends Barickman, Dean and Miller for Board of Finance
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress