Resident recommends Barickman, Dean and Miller for Board of Finance

To the Editor:

Under its present leadership, the Board of Finance has created a divisive relationship with the Board of Education and with many Redding residents who feel decidedly unwelcome at their meetings. It’s time for a change. We need leaders on the BOF who will work with our other boards, who will welcome residents into the process, who will restore trust in our system, who will preserve what we love about Redding and plan for our future.  

Please vote for a better Redding, please vote for candidates with the experience we need, please vote for Jamie Barickman, Rob Dean, and Ed Miller.

Jeff Fligelman

Pocahontas Road

 

