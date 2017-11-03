The Redding Pilot

Denny and Graziano for Region 9 Board of Education

By Redding Pilot on November 3, 2017 in Community, Letters, Politics & Elections, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

As a member of the Region 9 BOE, I urge voters to support Gwen Denny and Cheryl Graziano at the polls on Nov. 7. Gwen’s vast experience with K-12 education in Redding combined with Cheryl’s financial skills and community involvement is a powerful and positive force at Region 9.  Gwen and Cheryl are dedicated to maintaining the educational excellence on which Barlow prides itself while focusing on relevant issues such as enrollment, curriculum, and state mandates. They will bring new energy to the Board along with commitment to the entire Barlow community. Please vote for Gwen and Cheryl on Nov. 7.

Mike D’Agostino

Glen Hill Road

To the Editor:

Cheryl Graziano and Gwen Denny have the experience and vision to best serve our town on the board of Region 9. Years working in finance, service on the Board of Education, and an understanding that quality schools are a keystone of our community will make them excellent representatives of our town’s interests as a whole. Having children at JBHS is not a requirement of service, but it is certainly a benefit, and they would be the only Redding representatives with that important perspective gained from checking in with their children every day. Please vote for Cheryl Graziano and Gwen Denny.


Jeff Fligelman
Pocahontas Road

 




