Resident supports Miller, Barickman and Parkin

To the Editor:

Ed Miller and Jamie Barickman are the right choices for the Board of Finance on Nov. 7. The Board of Finance desperately needs new leadership to restore civility to our town government and a new vision to guide Redding through the fiscal challenges that lie ahead. An understanding of finance is important, but not all finance backgrounds are equal. Ed and Jamie have extensive experience in fiscal management of large organizations, which fits perfectly with what Redding needs now. Ed and Jamie will also be responsive to the concerns of Redding’s citizens. A vote for Ed and Jamie is a vote for the future.

Someone new to Redding who meets Chris Parkin for the first time would think that he already held a position in our town government. As a resident, Chris is already deeply involved in and knowledgeable of the challenges and opportunities for public education in Redding. Chris will be a tireless advocate for our schools and for all residents in town by ensuring that our schools continue to deliver the high quality education we’ve all come to expect, with the fiscal discipline we all deserve.

Erach Screwvala