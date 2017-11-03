The Redding Pilot

Barickman and Miller for Board of Finance

By Redding Pilot on November 3, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

The Board of Finance needs financial, legal and strategic planning expertise and a deep understanding of the services desired by all Redding residents. I support two outstanding candidates — Jamie Barickman, a management consultant and corporate executive, and Ed Miller, a corporate lawyer and compliance professional. Both of these candidates possess a decade of experience managing local Redding budgets and serving the town of Redding in elected positions.

Jamie and Ed have a demonstrated track record of cooperatively and openly working with the Redding community to (a) assess the services that townspeople desire and (b) make the difficult trade-offs between the quality and cost of those services. We are truly fortunate to have such candidates for the Board of Finance available to us.

Jess Gaspar

Spot Hill Road

 

