Two opposing candidates reflect on operation of Board of Finance
By Lewis Goldberg and Edward Miller on November 4, 2017 in Commentary, Community, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 0 Comments
A Better Way
We are the nominees to fill an unexpired four-year term on the Board of Finance (BOF). Ed is the Democratic nominee, while Lew is the Republican nominee. Both of us spent over a decade on the Board of Education (BOE). During a good portion of that time, Redding experienced an increase in home prices while our schools’ performance was exemplary. Sadly, this is no longer the case. Though running against one another, we are united in our dismay at the manner in which the BOF considers and approves budgets, and we believe there is A Better Way.
In recent years, the leadership of the BOF has seemingly held one principle sacred: no tax increases. Holding true to their word, property taxes have remained flat the last four years. But at what cost? Many, including both of us, believe that this dogmatic approach has degraded our schools, our home values and ultimately our town.This rigid approach has also led to a breakdown in the relationship between the BOF and BOE. The budget process is broken and we all suffer as a result, as home prices are stagnant and our schools are beginning to show the results of irrational budget cuts.
Consider, for example, that in the last budget cycle, the BOF rejected a BOE proposed budget containing about a 0.5% cut. Then, without offering any rationale, at a meeting that didn’t allow public comment, the BOF directed an additional $250,000 cut from the BOE budget. Without going into the merits of this seemingly arbitrary decision, the question begs to be asked: Why would the BOF refuse to allow the voters to consider a budget which, if history is any guide, would most certainly have passed? The only rational explanation is that the BOF knew that such a budget would pass, thus interfering with its plans to use the $250,000 to offset any tax increase.
In our minds, this approach represents nothing less than a disenfranchisement of the voters. Where the BOE adopts a budget that honors the values Redding has always held dear at a price the residents should reasonably be expected to afford, the BOF should submit that budget to the voters to allow the voters to decide. Anything less denies voters a chance to express their views. A BOE budget containing a 0.5% cut meets both criteria, yet the BOF denied the voters a meaningful opportunity to express their choice.
As school excellence is the primary driver for families moving to Redding, we must be careful not to let the legitimate goal of keeping taxes low result in such harm to our schools that our property values continue to suffer. The approach we advocate, in which the twin goals of low taxes and an excellent school system are both met, will only add to the town’s prosperity, as a decline in the school’s performance will, and in fact already has, depressed our property values. This is, of course, in addition to the moral obligation we have to prepare our children to thrive in a world that we could not even imagine today.
In last week’s Pilot, Mark Lewis was quoted as criticizing both of us, saying that “[Lewis Goldberg and Ed Miller] have some very extreme views that were not in line with how the Board of Finance has operated for many, many years.” The Republican and Democratic caucuses were presented with two very different visions. One, expressed by Mark Lewis and endorsed by Republican Party leadership, was maintenance of the status quo, a top-down hierarchical approach in which the BOF essentially offers voters no meaningful opportunity to express their choice. The other view, expressed by the two of us, called for a more collaborative approach between the BOF and the BOE, in which the power to decide whether an otherwise reasonable budget request is put to the voters.
Faced with this choice, and despite the vigorous opposition of both Republican and Democratic party leadership, both of us won our parties’ respective nominations. In fact, Mark Lewis was defeated by Ed Miller in both the caucus and the townwide Democratic primary, while the Republican voters rejected the Republican leadership’s efforts to cross-endorse Mark Lewis (even though he is a Democrat). In a clear rejection of the status quo, the caucus voters from each party voted in favor of the positive, collaborative approach urged by the two of us, and rejected the top-down approach urged by the leadership of both parties.
Thus, after being defeated in three attempts to get on the ballot, Mark Lewis, a member of the DTC, is now running against the duly nominated Democratic candidate. Similarly, Republican leader Ward Mazzucco, who sought to cross-endorse Mark Lewis, has disregarded the Republican voters by endorsing Mark Lewis as a write-in candidate, calling our nominations a “quirk.” We call it democracy.
By nominating Ed Miller and Lewis Goldberg, the voters of both parties have overwhelmingly rejected the status quo in favor of the more collaborative, positive vision expressed by Ed Miller and Lew Goldberg. Simply put, the voters are sick and tired of their voices being ignored. Mark Lewis’s candidacy, meanwhile, is nothing short of an effort of those in power to retain it, at all costs, despite the clear choice of the voters seeking change.
It may seem odd that candidates from different parties, running against one another, would stand together in this way. We say that the most important thing is that the voice of the voters is heard over the din of self-interest and partisanship. We are all in this together, and believe that our collaborative approach, in which voters are given a meaningful opportunity to express their choice, is A Better Way. What we stand for is simple: a more collegial, professional relationship between the boards. Respect on both sides. And an eye on all the things that make Redding special, as well as a good investment.
Tags: board of finance, Ed Miller, Lew Goldberg, mark lewis
Lewis Goldberg and Edward Miller
