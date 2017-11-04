Dear Redding voters:
I strongly urge you to go to the polls and vote for all of the outstanding candidates on the Democratic slate in the municipal election on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Why do I say this?
First, we need to protect the Redding we love, including our open space, quality education, and excellent municipal services. Our Democrats will help us do that.
Second, we can keep Redding moving forward — think Georgetown development, a community in which our seniors and young people can afford to live, etc. — and this requires a comprehensive vision, a cooperative spirit, and fiscal planning skills. Our Democrats possess these.
Third, we need to keep the Democratic Party strong in Redding and reject the party of Trump in every way at all levels, including the municipal offices. Voting for Democrats will facilitate this.
Please join me and vote for our Democratic candidates:
- First Selectman: Julia Pemberton (cross-endorsed)
- Selectman: Margaret (Peg) O’Donnell
- Town Clerk: Michele Grande
- Treasurer: Wes Higgins (cross-endorsed)
- Board of Finance: Rob Dean (six-year term)
- Jamie Barickman: (six-year term)
- Ed Miller: (four-year term)
- Region 9 Board of Education: Gwen Denny, Cheryl Graziano
- Redding Board of Education: Heather Whaley, Colleen Pilato
- Board of Assessment Appeals: Margi Esten
- Planning Commission: Toby Welles
- Zoning Commission: Amy Atamian
- Zoning Board of Appeals: Scott Smith
- ZBA Alternate: Daniel W. Barrett
- Constables: Chuck Mullaney, Jane Ross, Annet Bonfanti, Mary Ann Carman
Regards,
Daniel W. Barrett
Chair, Redding-Georgetown Democratic Town Committee
DTC encourages voters to choose Democratic slate
