Redding Republican Party statement

The Redding Republican Party is proud of our proven record of strong local leadership and accomplishments through an ardent sense of community. From our steadfast commitment to open space to our enduring support of our outstanding schools, Redding Republicans have helped to shape the quality of life we enjoy in Redding today. Redding Republicans have helped to make and to keep Redding the best small town in Connecticut. Redding Republicans are the right choice.
Fiscal accountability and responsibility
Redding Republicans believe we must manage our resources prudently. We respect the taxpayer’s limited ability to fund expenditures. By carefully setting priorities, we should be able to do more with less and provide greater value for each tax dollar spent. As prospective purchasers perceive greater value and restrained taxes in our community, home prices should strengthen.
Educational excellence
- Redding Republicans advocate an excellent, progressive, innovative, and balanced education for our children. We support a challenging curriculum with an outstanding staff to be supplemented with productive academic, athletic, and artistic pursuits. We believe in setting ambitious educational goals, requiring accountability in achieving them and maintaining vigilant control of costs without sacrificing educational excellence.
- We support improved communications between the Board of Education and the Board of Finance to facilitate the budget process each year.
- We support the Mark Twain Library as a dynamic and growing cultural and educational institution in our community.
Commitment to conservation
Redding Republicans promote the rural character of our community through preservation of open space for passive and active recreational uses.
Commercial development and commerce
The redevelopment of the former wire mill in Georgetown is an important part of Redding’s future, and we need good leaders to move the foreclosure process forward and work toward an overall resolution that may revive the important process of developing Georgetown. We further support the vitality of Redding’s current businesses as important providers of services needed in our community.
The future
Redding can and will maintain its high-quality town services and excellent schools despite today’s challenges, but we must be creative. We must demand efficiency at all levels.
Please vote
Paradoxically, voters tend to turn out less often for municipal elections, yet local officials have more direct bearing on our daily lives. The result of our municipal election will affect the property taxes we pay, the quality of education and services we receive and, ultimately, the value of our homes. We hope you approve of the Republican message and will support our candidates on Nov. 7.
The Redding Republicans have assembled a strong slate of leaders running for key positions in the upcoming election. They are Michael Thompson for Selectman, Jenifer Wyss and Laurie Richardson for Board of Finance, Laura Hoeing and John Reilly for Board of Education, and Kevin Murray and Frank Taylor for the Region 9 Board. Please familiarize yourselves with these individuals and what they stand for by reviewing their profiles at reddingrepublicans.org.
Most of all, please make a commitment to vote on Nov. 7.
