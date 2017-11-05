Heritage Center news and activities

Special programs and notes:

Election Day, Nov. 7 — Vote. No lunch served at Heritage Center. All other activities will be in session. Flu shots, administered by RVNA, will be available in the lounge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.

Card Making Workshop — Get a head start on special cards for the holidays by attending the workshop with Wendy Smith of Send a Smile cards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m. Wendy will have all the materials ready and easy-to-follow instructions for making beautiful personalized cards. A registration fee of $10 covers all costs. Confirm attendance by Nov. 6.

Closed, Friday, Nov. 10 — Heritage Center and town offices will be closed for the Veterans Day holiday.

Opera Talk — Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. This session’s theme will be opera quartets and ensembles. RSVP at the office to register. This is free.

What to Expect When You Call 911 — Officer Schnell of the Redding Police Department will give a free presentation on this topic at 1 p.m. on Nov. 15. Learn how emergencies are handled and get questions answered. Call the office for details. Register by Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Staying in Touch with Loved Ones — This free presentation on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. is offered by Ryan Ventura, a health care advocate. He will impart simple strategies for keeping healthy and rewarding communication going, even if one doesn’t have a computer. Register at the office by Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Save the Date — On Thursday, Dec. 7, at noon, the Heritage Center will hold its annual holiday luncheon. Reservations are currently being accepted. Cost: $7.

Lunch at the Heritage Center — CW Resources provides lunch each Tuesday and Wednesday at noon for a donation of $3. Those interested in attending lunch need to register one week in advance and no later than 1 p.m. on Wednesday. For the month’s menu, contact the office.

Please note: For all weekly classes at the Heritage Center, please register at the office at the beginning of each month before class begins so instructors can have accurate rosters.

The week ahead:

Monday, Nov. 6

9 a.m. — Beginning Tai Chi*

10 a.m. — Tai Chi*

1:30 p.m. — Advanced Genealogy*

2 p.m. — Creating with clay*

3:30 p.m. — Beginning Genealogy*

Tuesday, Nov. 7 (Election Day)

10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. — Flu shots administered by RVNA in Heritage Center lounge. Bring your medical identification.

10 a.m.-noon — Reiki sessions available by prior appointment*

10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Acupuncture and/or massage, available by appointment*

Noon — Yoga for the Rest of Us (in lower gym)

12:30 — Bridge

1:00 — Art: Painting in all mediums*

Wednesday, Nov. 8

8:50 a.m. — Yoga*

10 a.m. — Tai Chi*

10 a.m. — Current events discussion

Noon — Lunch* prepared by CW Resources (reservations must be made by noon on Wednesday of the prior week).

2 p.m. — Card Making workshop*

Thursday, Nov. 9

10 a.m. — Quilting

10 a.m.-noon — Reiki session available by prior appointment*

11:30 a.m. — Guided meditation and Qi Gong*

12:30 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Afternoon quilting bee

Friday, Nov. 10

9:30 a.m. — Fitness to Fit You*

11 a.m. — Tai Chi*

*Requires registration fee. Contact the Heritage Center for details and registration information.

Information

The Heritage Center’s routine schedule of operation is Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Stop by the office in the community center or call 203-938-9725 for further information on programs and to register for activities. Free van service for seniors needing transportation to medical and special services is also offered. The van service operates Mondays through Thursdays, with first pickup at 9 a.m. and last take-home at 4:30 p.m. It also does Friday morning runs for trips to the bank, grocery store and library. Call the Heritage Center office at least one week in advance to schedule a ride.