Police news: Narcotic violation, underage drinking party, criminal arrest

Narcotic violation

On Thursday, Oct. 26, a vehicle was stopped on Route 58 for erratic operation. The police officer smelled an odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle. Police located a jar of marijuana, under half an ounce. Police issued Louis Devecchis, 26, of Bridgeport, an infraction. He was also issued an infraction for failure to drive in the proper lane. He was released at the scene.

Underage drinking party

On Saturday, Oct. 28, police received an anonymous tip that there was an underage drinking party at a private residence on Mountain Road. Officers identified 15 underage people, ages 16 to 18, and charged two residents from the house — Kevin Higgins, 58, and Patricia Higgins, 49, with illegally procuring alcohol for a minor.

Criminal arrest

On Saturday, Oct. 28, an individual turned herself in on an outstanding arrest warrant from an incident in November 2016 regarding larceny at Meadow Ridge. Police arrested Tiona Stewart, 34, of Stratford, and charged her with one count of fourth-degree larceny, four counts of attempted larceny, and five counts of sixth-degree larceny. She is accused of stealing more than $2,700. She was an employee of Meadow Ridge.

She was bonded $1,000 by a bail bondsman with a court date of Nov. 9.

Stats:

Total calls: 206

Animal control investigation: 3

Assault: 0

Untimely death: 0

Assist EMS: 5

Assist fire: 3

Home and business alarms: 8

Missing person: 0

Motor vehicle accidents: 8

Suspicious person/vehicle: 7

Crisis intervention: 0

Traffic offenses:

Total traffic stops: 45