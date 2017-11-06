Board of Finance candidate Jenifer Wyss responds to Pilot letter

To the Editor:

A letter was recently written by a Redding resident that unfairly attacked me. I appreciate the opportunity to respond to that letter. At a March 2017 Board of Finance meeting, I encouraged the Board of Finance to look at the Town’s overall budget to see if there were areas where expenditures could be further reduced. I made those comments prior to when the Board of Finance voted in April 2017 to reduce the Board of Education budget. The statements in the letter could be misinterpreted as though my comments were made after the Board of Finance took that April vote. The statements also could be misinterpreted as though my comments were directly pointed at the Board of Education budget. Both interpretations would be wrong.

I favor the vote taken by the Board of Finance because it had no effect on the high-quality education being provided to the students. This statement is supported by a current Board of Education member in a published article dated Sept. 5 that stated that school programs have not been changed because of any cuts.

Consistent with my candidate statements, if elected, my primary goals would be to manage resources prudently, respect the taxpayers limited ability to fund expenditures, further the Town’s commitment to educational excellence while maximizing the value of each tax dollar, and work collaboratively with Town leaders. Simply put, I think it is important to wisely spend taxpayer dollars while maximizing the classroom experience and the services provided.

Without any basis, the resident described me as “insensitive.” Nevertheless, in a prior role as the Finance Committee Chairman on a Board of a charitable organization, I spent countless hours fighting to keep hundreds of 3- to 5-year-old children of low-income families in Head Start classrooms while stabilizing and improving the organization’s financial position. I also spent countless hours working on programmatic issues to deliver high-quality supporting services to the parents of those children. I am sensitive to the needs of children and recognize the value of a sound education.

In closing, I care deeply about the community and want to be a part of its prosperous future by working with town leaders. If elected to the Board of Finance, I promise to work hard, put the best interest of Redding residents at the forefront of my decisions, and work tirelessly to ensure that we spend taxpayer dollars to the best advantage.

Jenifer Wys

Board of Finance candidate

Republican, 6B on ballot