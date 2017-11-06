Board of Ed candidate gets support letter from hospice president

To the Editor:

I have the privilege of knowing Laura Hoeing, candidate for Board of Education, for over 32 years. Laura is one of the most authentic, generous and compassionate people I know. In today’s inauthentic world, it’s hard to find someone who not only is true to their belief system but values truth, kindness and transparency. While I am an independent, non-political person, I believe in the value of voting for a candidate for Board of Education, who will support the community in an honest and compassionate manner. Someone who truly understands the needs of parents and children.



Through the years, I have watched Laura grow as an individual and withstand tremendous challenges. Laura has always been tenacious, hardworking and committed to improving the lives of others.



Losing her wonderful mother, Ann, at a very young age to ovarian cancer was a huge loss. Laura took on her mom’s illness like she does many challenges. She evaluated the circumstances, put together a well thought out and analytical plan and fought hard to ensure and advocate her mom’s needs were met. When a cure was not an available option for Ann, Laura brought in my hospice team to help care for her mother at home. Even in her time of grief, Laura was always helping others. making sure someone had a Christmas tree that year, who could not afford one. Laura is “that person” who would give the shirt off her back if you didn’t have one, give you food if you need it, and truly is at the service of others.



Laura will make an excellent board of education member, she will advocate fiercely but fairly. She will listen to all sides of a situation, and will thoughtfully take every aspect into consideration carefully before making any decision. Laura Hoeing is both an amazing mother to five children, spouse and community member. Most of all, she is a true advocate and will do what’s right for the Redding community.



Cynthia Emiry Roy, MS, LCSW, CHA

President & CEO

Regional Hospice and Palliative Care



Mother to Brooke and Spencer Squitieri, 9th graders at Joel Barlow