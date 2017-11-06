2017 election: Who’s on the ballot?

Four races, with 16 candidates, are the contests when Redding voters go to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Four candidates are running for two seats for a full term of six years on the Redding Board of Finance. Also on the Board of Finance, three candidates are running for one seat to fill a four-year vacancy.

In addition, five candidates are running for four seats on the Redding Board of Education, and four candidates are running for two seats on the Region 9 Board of Education.

Candidates are running unopposed for first selectman, selectmen, town clerk, town treasurer, tax collector, Board of Assessment Appeals, Planning Commission, Zoning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals, Zoning Board of Appeals alternates, and constables.

Polls at the Redding Community Center, 37 Lonetown Road, are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Following are the contested races only:

For the Board of Finance, for a full term (six years), voters may vote for any two of four candidates: Jamie Barickman, Democrat; Robert Dean, Democrat; Jenifer Wyss, Republican; Laurie G. Richardson, Republican.

For the Board of Finance, four-year term to fill a vacancy, voters may vote for any one of three candidates: Edward Miller, Democrat; Lewis Goldberg, Republican; Mark Lewis, write-in candidate.

Lewis, who filed papers to run for election so close to the deadline to apply for office, will be a write-in candidate.

For the Redding Board of Education — which oversees Redding Elementary School and John Read Middle School — for a four-year term, voters may vote for any four of five candidates: Heather Whaley, Democrat; Colleen Pilato, Democrat; Laura A. Hoeing, Republican; John Reilly, Republican; Christopher Parkin, petitioning candidate.

For the Region 9 Board of Education — which oversees Joel Barlow High School — for a four-year term, voters may vote for any two of four candidates: Cheryl Graziano, Democrat; Gwen Denny, Democrat; Frank Taylor, Republican; Kevin Murray, Republican.

A sample ballot is printed inside the Thursday, Nov. 2 Voters Guide, inside the Redding Pilot.

Read more about all of the races in the Voters Guide inside the Thursday, Nov. 2 edition of The Pilot.