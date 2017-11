Starting the state Class L tournament, the Joel Barlow High girls volleyball team swept Wethersfield 3-0 (25-6, 25-12, 25-16)

Taylor Paradise led Barlow at the service line with 14 points. Ava Campano had 12 to go with eight kills and seven digs.

Kiara Robichaud had 10 kills while Jess Muczynski had four. Each had five service points.