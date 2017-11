Fresh off its South-West Conference championship, the seventh-seeded Joel Barlow High boys soccer team defeated 26th-seededPlatt Tech of Milford 6-0 on Monday, Nov.6.

Barlow went ahead to stay in the first half with goals by Anthony Paolini, Ben Goodacre and Julio Calish.

Pablo Correa-Ramirez scored two goals within the span of less than a minute in the second half. A late goal by Brendan McCarthy completed the scoring.

Nate Fenningdorf  had four assists and Paolini had two.