The Redding Pilot

Redding municipal election results

By Sandra Diamond Fox on November 7, 2017 in Community, News, Politics & Elections, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

Here are the results of the Redding municipal election, for the contested candidates:

Board of Finance, full term, six years
Winners: Jamie Barickman, Rob Dean

Jamie Barickman DEM 1251
Robert Dean DEM1143
Jenifer Wyss REP 945
Laurie Richardson REP 886

Region 9 BOE, Four year term
Winners: Cheryl Graziano, Gwen Denny

Cheryl Graziano DEM 1312
Gwen Denny DEM 1231
Frank Taylor REP 774
Kevin Murray REP 839

BOF 4-year term

Winner, Ed Miller

Edward miller DEM 1,162
Lewis Goldberg REP 648
Mark Lewis DEM 334

REDDING BOE

Winners, Heather Whaley, Colleen Pilato, Laura Hoeing, John Reilly

Heather Whaley DEM 1065
Colleen Pilato DEM 927
Laura A. Hoeing REP 914
John Reilly REP 806
Christopher Parkin PET. CANDIDATE 506

About author
Sandra Diamond Fox

Sandra Diamond Fox


