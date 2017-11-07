Redding municipal election results

Here are the results of the Redding municipal election, for the contested candidates:
Board of Finance, full term, six years
Winners: Jamie Barickman, Rob Dean
Jamie Barickman DEM 1251
Robert Dean DEM1143
Jenifer Wyss REP 945
Laurie Richardson REP 886
Region 9 BOE, Four year term
Winners: Cheryl Graziano, Gwen Denny
Cheryl Graziano DEM 1312
Gwen Denny DEM 1231
Frank Taylor REP 774
Kevin Murray REP 839
BOF 4-year term
Winner, Ed Miller
Edward miller DEM 1,162
Lewis Goldberg REP 648
Mark Lewis DEM 334
REDDING BOE
Winners, Heather Whaley, Colleen Pilato, Laura Hoeing, John Reilly
Heather Whaley DEM 1065
Colleen Pilato DEM 927
Laura A. Hoeing REP 914
John Reilly REP 806
Christopher Parkin PET. CANDIDATE 506