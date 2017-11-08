Sears is Sportsperson of the Year

The celebration surrounding the Joel Barlow High CIAC Class L state championship continues as first-year head coach Craig Sears was named the Easton Sportsperson of the Year by the Fairfield County Sports Commission at the 13th annual Hall of Fame dinner on Oct. 16 at the Stamford Marriott.

The sports commission is a charitable organization that focuses on the positive impact that sports has on youth throughout Fairfield County, working hard to promote healthy lifestyles, fitness and the positive results of many volunteers that oversee and promote sports throughout the county each year. The commission pays special attention to the more urban cities such as Stamford, Norwalk and Bridgeport to ensure that sports and youth programs are made available to all communities.

Every community in the Fairfield County Commission recognizes its Sportsperson of the Year at the annual event, and Sears’ first year at the helm of the Barlow softball varsity team delivered many firsts for the school’s program. Barlow captured its first-ever state championship in Class L, defeating defending champion Fitch in the semifinals and fourth-seeded Torrington in the championship game.

The Falcons finished the 2017 campaign with a 20-7 record, marking the first time a Barlow softball team won 20 games in a single season. The players and coaches will be honored later this year as they will receive their Class L State Championship rings, along with a commemorative plaque honoring the team for its achievements this past spring.

“It’s always flattering to be recognized,” said Sears. “But this award means a lot more to me in the larger context, because I believe it further recognizes what our team accomplished this year. Without those kids’ efforts this season, I’m not accepting this award, so I am extremely grateful.”