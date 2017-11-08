The Redding Pilot

Undefeated

By Redding Pilot on November 8, 2017 in Youth Sports · 0 Comments

The Easton Redding United under-11 girls soccer team team, coached by Joel Barlow High head girls soccer coach Neil Phillips, ended regular league games undefeated and on top of the league standings by tying Darien 2-2 on Sunday, Nov. 5. The team will most likely play fourth-ranked Stamford, with a win putting it up against the winner of the Darien-New Canaan game on Sunday. Earlier in the season Easton Redding made the Connecticut Cup semifinals, where it lost to Wilton.

Related posts:

  1. Champs
  2. Soccer club has winter training
  3. Co-champs
  4. Travel soccer registration

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Sears is Sportsperson of the Year Next Post Set for homecoming
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress