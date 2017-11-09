With only two more regular-season games left, the Joel Barlow High varsity football team remains in control of its chances for a spot in the state Class M tournament.
What the Falcons have to work on in particular is cutting down on a few mistakes, such as penalties. Although they had a few when they visited New Fairfield last Friday, Nov. 3, they also made the plays they needed to in a 21-14 win.
“Our own mistakes hurt us a little bit, especially penalties,” said head coach Rob Tynan, whose team is now 5-3 overall. “Offensively we struggled a little, but we shot ourselves in the foot with some bad penalties.”
He cited mostly undisciplined penalties, such as offsides and illegal formations, ones he felt the team should not be committing at this point in the season.
Barlow scored a touchdown in the first quarter and with a two-point conversion by quarterback Trevor Furrer led 8-0. It added another in the second, and with Mike Puglio’s extra-point kick it was 15-0 at halftime.
The Rebels scored one in the third frame to cut it to 15-7. Both sides added one more in the fourth but the Falcons never lost the lead.
“We held them to 147 yards offense,” said Tynan. “They had 80 yards on two pass plays, one for a touchdown. You take the rest away, we played OK defensively most of the night.”
One the other side of the ball, Furrer totaled 194 yards rushing with a pair of touchdowns. Calvin Peterson had 154, also with a touchdown.
“Cal ran the ball really well,” said Tynan. “He would have had another (touchdown) but they called it back on penalties.”
Defensively, Alex Stillman had six tackles for Barlow. Dan Brey recorded two sacks.
The Falcons host Bethel in their homecoming game on Saturday at 1 p.m.