With the outcome of the South-West Conference girls volleyball championship hanging in the balance, Joel Barlow High head coach Carol Asplund’s instructions to her team were clear as it prepared to start the fifth and deciding game.

“I told them, you’re not going to win if you play scared,” said the fifth-year head coach. “This is where you have to dig deep.”

The top-seeded Falcons could take her words to heart. Winning the last two points, they tilted the scale in their favor for a 3-2 (25-21, 13-25, 25-14, 21-25, 15-13) win to capture their sixth straight conference crown on Friday, Nov. 3, at Pomperaug High.

It was also Barlow’s ninth SWC title and the fourth time it defeated Newtown in the finals.

“Both times we played them it went to a five-game match,” said senior hitter Ava Campano, noting two regular-season matches. “We started off super strong. Toward the end it got super close and they caught back up.”

It was a far cry from the Falcons’ matches earlier in the tournament, including the semifinals against fourth-seeded Pomperaug two days earlier. Claiming their 15th shutout of the season, they won 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-22).

Barlow’s serve was on target as it jumped out to a 19-7 lead in the first set. Strong net play by Kiara Robichaud in particular closed out the win.

Things also went the Falcons’ way initially in the second set as they led 11-2. A few passing errors on their part helped Pomperaug get back into the match, cutting the lead to 11-7 and prompting the hosts to call timeout.

Campano helped lead the charge with several kills as Barlow drew closer to victory at 19-13, but once again the Panthers threatened, coming as close as three points (20-17) before finally succumbing.

Errors on Barlow’s part, plus some strong net play by Pomperaug’s Karli Opalka, put the hosts down 7-0 at the start of the third set. Although the Falcons clawed their way back, they were hampered by five service faults.

A kill by Jess Muczynski tied it at 15-15. Two aces by Campano, and the Falcons never trailed again, earning another trip to the championship.

Second-seeded Newtown had some strong hitters, with seniors Zoe Beals and Sarah Dowling in particular, and it showed in the first set of Friday’s championship. No more than two points separated the teams for much of the way.

The Nighthawks led 21-19 but faulted on their serve. The Falcons then reeled off four straight points on the serve of Paradise. Caitlin Colangelo’s block got it to set point and the Falcons closed out the win on a kill by Campano.

Newtown rebounded in the next set, leading 7-3 early. While Barlow did cut it to 15-11, it never came any closer and the match was soon tied at a game apiece.

The momentum swung back in Barlow’s favor in the third set with an 11-4 lead en route to the win.

Despite trailing 7-3 in the fourth set, Barlow battled back to tie it at 7-7 but could never get over that last hurdle as the match went to a fifth and deciding set. It featured six ties along the way.

Campano’s kill put her team back on top. One more sealed the win as the entire team rushed onto the court in celebration.

“I love my team so much, and we really just applied everything we’ve ever done in practice,” said Campano, who was named MVP for the match. “We’ve trained for these 15-point games, and finally it paid off.”

She led Barlow with 21 kills. She also had nine service points and 10 digs.

Muczynski had 14 blocks and eight points. Colangelo had 40 assists to go with nine points and five blocks.

Robichaud had 14 kills, six points and 17 digs. Scotland Davis also kept many points in play with 19 digs.