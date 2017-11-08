The Redding Pilot

Kindergarten registration is Tuesday, Dec. 12

By Redding Pilot on November 8, 2017

Redding Elementary School’s kindergarten registration for the 2018-19 school year will be Tuesday, Dec. 12.  Per Connecticut state law, children must turn 5 on or before Jan. 1, 2019.  

Children with last names beginning with A to G will come in to register from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and children with last names beginning with H to Z will register the same day from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Registration will be in the Main Office Conference Room.  Children do not need to be present to register. Registration packets will be mailed for age-eligible children in the Redding Elementary School’s database in mid-November.  

For children who are age-eligible but have not received a packet in the mail by Friday, Nov. 17, please call the Redding Elementary School registrar at 203-938-2519 to request a packet.   

 

