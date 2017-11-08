The Redding Pilot

Home repair assistance available

By Redding Pilot on November 8, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

HomeFront is looking for residents in need of home repairs for its upcoming 31st annual repair blitz in the spring of 2018.

Interested homeowners must apply before Friday, Nov. 17 in order to be considered for help in the 2018 season. HomeFront offers help with faulty windows, doors, steps, railings, leaky roofs, painting, plumbing and electrical needs at no cost to qualifying low-income homeowners.

Information on how to apply for help, how to volunteer for HomeFront, or how to make a donation may be found by calling 1-800-887-4673 or by visiting www.homefrontprogram.org.

Physical repair work is scheduled to be completed in May by local volunteers. HomeFront’s mission is to keep low-income neighbors in their homes with an improved quality of life through the completion of repairs at no cost to them.

Related posts:

  1. Garden Club’s beautification sites will be featured in the Pilot
  2. Obituary: Emma Jane Windle Paynter, 95, of Redding, formerly New Canaan
  3. Redding artist reflects on career, friendship with Mary Anne Guitar
  4. Camp in the Country

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Kindergarten registration is Tuesday, Dec. 12 Next Post Red Cross encourages blood donations
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress