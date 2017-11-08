Home repair assistance available

HomeFront is looking for residents in need of home repairs for its upcoming 31st annual repair blitz in the spring of 2018.

Interested homeowners must apply before Friday, Nov. 17 in order to be considered for help in the 2018 season. HomeFront offers help with faulty windows, doors, steps, railings, leaky roofs, painting, plumbing and electrical needs at no cost to qualifying low-income homeowners.

Information on how to apply for help, how to volunteer for HomeFront, or how to make a donation may be found by calling 1-800-887-4673 or by visiting www.homefrontprogram.org.

Physical repair work is scheduled to be completed in May by local volunteers. HomeFront’s mission is to keep low-income neighbors in their homes with an improved quality of life through the completion of repairs at no cost to them.